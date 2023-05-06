BURLINGTON, VT – On Saturday, residents across the Green Mountain State joined forces for Green Up Day, an annual tradition aimed at cleaning up local communities. Burlingtonians, in particular, showed their commitment to the cause as they gathered in the South End of the city to clean up the Pine Street Barge Canal.

The Pine Street Barge Canal, spanning 28 acres, is currently designated as a federal Superfund site due to past contamination. Catherine Bock, an organizer from Friends of The Barge Canal, explained the significance of the cleanup: “To try to take care of this land that’s been mistreated by civilization for centuries.” She further highlighted the previous plans by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the toxic soil issue, stating, “They way they clean up superfund sites like this is by digging up all of the toxic soil and either dump it somewhere or dump it in a big pile and cover it or keep it sequestered somewhere. When they were going to do this, the EPA was going to clean up this toxic soil, the citizens of Burlington vetoed it.”

However, the situation has improved over the years, with the area now being inhabited by various wildlife, including fish, beavers, frogs, and deer. Bock remarked, “If the [fish] are alive here, then they are not being poisoned if you look right there, see them all there’s tons of fish. Because we cleaned up so much last year and a lot of people were coming, we thought of different things we could do to help the land and also to have fun. So part of it was to get rid of the invasive plants.”

In addition to picking up trash, participants engaged in activities that fostered a deeper connection with nature. Ruby Perry, a Labyrinth Builder from Friends of The Barge Canal, explained the significance of walking a labyrinth: “A labyrinth is an ancient pattern that comes to us handed down from ancestors way before us where they walk patterns on the Earth barefoot. It is a meditative action, a way for people to calm their systems and just focus on walking.”

Catherine Bock emphasized the sense of community that Green Up Day fosters, stating, “It’s a great community building thing to be doing, and that’s why we had so many people on Green Up day last year.”