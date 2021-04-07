Burlingtonians race to get vaccinated as variants progress

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger held a virtual update regarding a local response to an uptick in numbers of COVID-19.

Weinberger said s those who have not yet been vaccinated need to remain on high alert and staying safe is crucial.

“This is a partially risky time, we see that there is quite a bit of the virus circulating in the community right now and it may be more transmissible right now than at earlier times in this pandemic,” Weinberger said.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott stated April 6th, that Vermont should be back to normal by July 4th, but Weinberger still wants Vermonter’s to keep safety a top priority.

“Just because the end of this pandemic is in sight doesn’t mean we are at the end,” Weinberger said.

The City of Burlington started testing wastewater at three wastewater plants for the B 1.1.7 variant back in February of 2021.

In the beginning there was very little detection of the variant, but now that is a very different story.

“We can now look and see that of the covid that is being detected at all three plants of our waste water plants 50% or more or maybe closer to 80% in two of the three plants of the total volume of all of the viruses that we are detecting 50 to 75% is showing indications of these mutations,” said Weinberger.

The wastewaters plants cannot determine an exact number of cases, but what it does show is that the B 1.1.7 variant is the most dominant type of COVID-19 virus around here in Burlington.

“A variant like B 1.1.7 transmits faster it can outrun the vaccinations a little bit if we don’t get people vaccinated quick enough. We have a very transmissible variant in this state and it’s infecting a lot of people right now,” said President and Chief Operating Officer of UVM Medical Center, Dr. Stephen Leffler.

Now there is recent possible indication of a new type of variant, the P1or Brazilian variant.

The P1 variant currently remains at low levels but is a confirmation that the mutation of an additional variant might be present.

Both Dr. Leffler and Mayor Weinberger said the way out of this is to get vaccinated.

“It’s time for our 50-year-olds and younger to start getting vaccinated and being able to sign up. That’s the key and the way out of this,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler.