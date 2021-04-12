Burlington’s Beach Manager: “This park is for everybody”

The warm April weather lured a number of Vermonters to North Beach over the weekend.

Footage of the activity from Saturday, April 10, shows what appears to be college aged students unmasked and socializing in large crowds.

“The rules state that unless you’re in the water you should be wearing your mask…,” said Burlington Campground and Beach Manager Alex Kaeding.

Kaeding says Vermonters have a few more weeks to go before it’s safe to swim. However, they can still visit the beach. He says they just have to do so responsibly.

“We welcome all the students to come down. As a matter of fact, we enjoy it. We just ask that they remember they are not the only ones who use this. This is also a large family beach,” said Kaeding.

In fact, a family from New Hampshire had visited North Beach Monday.

“Today we have a family trip to North Beach. This is a place we love… if it’s really messy and full of garbage, glass, then we don’t feel comfortable to bring our kids here,” said Jia Ioan.

Saturday’s events required significant clean up as students left behind trash, glass, and fire pits; items that are prohibited on the beach.

“We make it very clear that students are responsible for their behavior both on and off campus. What the challenge is in this situation is actually identifying individuals,” said UVM’s Vice President of Operations and Public Safety.

Derr says he has reason to believe a number of UVM students were at North Beach on Saturday and not properly complying with the state’s health guidelines. He called it “a troubling event.”

“We want to look at the behavior. And from the footage I’ve seen it ranged from a lot of behaviors. From people being unmasked and being not as physically distanced as they should be, up to alcohol violations and other behavioral concerns that went on here.”

He says the school will review the footage and evaluate students’ behavior. Failure to comply with health guidelines, on or off campus, could result in sanctions, such as suspension from the university.

For the remainder of the semester, students will be obligated to get tested twice weekly. Derr says it will take at least 10 days to see the full impact of Saturday’s events. He says, if behavior continues like this, it could call in-person commencement into question.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says the department did not receive any calls on Saturday. However, he was aware of the gathering.

“Throughout the pandemic, with regard to public health rules associated with the Governor’s executive order and the City of Burlington’s rules, I’ve asked officers to prioritize engagement and education over enforcement. I’ve seen less-than-optimal outcomes in many other jurisdictions around the nation where police have been used to enforce restrictions associated with COVID-19. I think Burlington has done great work confronting this crisis, and we’re almost at the finish line. As more and more people are vaccinated, I’m confident our neighbors—and college students are our neighbors, too—can dig deep and stay focused on seeing this through,” said Chief Murad.

Beach Manager Kaeding says while Vermonters can still visit the beach, health guidelines and park rules still apply.

“We ask that students please remember your Green & Gold Pledge. You know honor that for the city, for its people, and for yourself. We hope everybody enjoys the park this summer and can have a really good time,” said Kaeding.

The campgrounds open May 1. The beach will charge at the entrance May 15.