Burlington’s Church Street Christmas tree has arrived

BURLINGTON, Vt. – If you visit downtown Burlington this weekend, you’ll probably notice a large addition to the Church Street Marketplace.

The annual Christmas tree, an enormous blue spruce, has been put in place ahead of next week’s tree lighting.

The process of finding a tree began months ago, and this year, it was donated from a St. George resident.

Barrett’s Tree Service and police helped escort it to Church Street, where a crane helped put it in place.

Those involved in the effort say this year’s tree is wider and taller than previous years.

