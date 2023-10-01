Burlington VT — The city of Burlington is alive with festivities as business owners and community members come together to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational cannabis dispensaries. The event, held at Burlington’s City Hall Park, was attended by locals who gathered to commemorate this milestone in Vermont’s history.

City Hall Park played host to a vibrant celebration featuring live music, games, and local cannabis vendors eager to share their enthusiasm for this significant development.

Cory Ayotte, the Marketing Manager of Burlington Cannabis store Ceres Collaborative, expressed his surprise at the transformation, saying, “I’m sure a lot of people ten, fifteen, twenty years ago didn’t think that legal weed would be a real thing.”

Ayotte emphasized that this event is not just a celebration of how far they’ve come but also a look ahead to the future. “People are kind of catching on and realizing what works for them and what doesn’t… People are starting to figure out there’s no stigma, there’s no bad to cannabis, there’s a lot of benefits to it,” he added.

Ceres Collaborative, which hosted the event, has made it their year-round mission to foster community through cannabis-centered events. Don Calista, the Producer, Sales, and Marketing representative of Ceres Collaborative, shared, “We’re doing our part to get the best product and knowledge as far as cannabis is concerned… People who enjoy cannabis, whether for medical purposes, recreational purposes, or a combination thereof, they’re really thankful for the product we’re supplying.”

The family-friendly event boasted a diverse lineup, including games, performances by local musicians, and knowledgeable staff on-site to educate and address any questions people may have.

Tina Cook, a tourist at the event, shared her personal experience, stating, “I have a lot of pain in my back and hips and legs, so it’s very helpful to me… It’s very different now, particularly among the younger people. They are in favor of it, and that’s why laws have changed.”

While the celebration marks a significant step toward destigmatizing recreational cannabis use, Cory Ayotte believes there is still work to be done in terms of education and awareness as the industry continues to evolve.

In Burlington, this event serves as a testament to the changing landscape of cannabis legalization, bringing together a community eager to embrace the new era of recreational cannabis dispensaries.