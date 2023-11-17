Burlington, VT– Members of Burlington’s Jewish community came together Friday to call for the release of those held hostage by Hamas.

Dozens gathered outside City Hall. Chabad of Burlington organized the event; it set up a large table with place settings and challah, surrounded by empty chairs.

Missing persons posters were printed and placed on each chair.

Rabbi Eliyahu Junik explains, each chair symbolizes each person who can’t make it home.

“Over 200 Jews were kidnapped from Israel and cannot celebrate Shabbat with their families, so we’re here to bring awareness to their plight and to express our deep pain as we’re all one big family,” says Rabbi Junik.

The group collectively sang Shabbat songs in support, and Junik said it was heartwarming to see the Jewish community coming together.