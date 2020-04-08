Burton donating half-a-million N95 respirators to hospitals in Northeast

Burton, the Burlington snowboard maker, is donating half-a-million respirator masks to hospitals across the Northeast.

The longtime builder is harnessing the company’s worldwide footprint to help put a dent in America’s lagging stockpile of personal protective equipment for the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s chairwoman says Burton’s leading binding manufacturer is from China and directed her to a nearby factory that was making the FDA-approved KN95 masks.

Burton had to hurry to secure the masks. But it did, and now it’s in the process of shipping them straight from China to its headquarters in Burlington’s South End. The masks will go to hospitals in Vermont and New Hampshire and in the hard-hit areas in New York and Boston.