Six people are dead in St. Lawrence County after a crash between a bus and a box truck.

New York State Police say it happened just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday on Route 37 in Louisville near Coles Creek, which flows into the St. Lawrence River. Three other people are also severely injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Other details were scarce Saturday night. None of the nine victims had been identified, but police say all nine were aboard the bus. The box truck driver was not hurt.

Route 37 needed to be closed near the scene for nearly 12 hours. Investigators are busy looking into what led up to the crash.