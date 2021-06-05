Bystander injured in overnight shooting in Burlington

The Burlington Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting in City Hall Park.

Acting Chief Jon Murad wrote in an email that the men got into an argument downtown after the bars closed at 2:00 a.m Saturday. At about 2:45, one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the other.

The bullet missed. However, it ricocheted off of a metal railing into a bystander. Chief Murad wrote that the bystander had minor injuries, largely because the bullet did not penetrate the bystander’s skin.

However, he also wrote that nearly 20 minutes went by before anyone reported the incident. He’s asking anyone who knows more about what happened to call the Burlington Police Department at (802) 540-2288.

