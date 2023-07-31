Cabot, VT – The town of Cabot announced on Friday the Cabot Fire Station is ‘significantly unstable’ and large sections of the land are falling into the Winooski River.

This was determined by the Vermont State Geologist Ben De Jong, who according to Cabot officials underwent an examination of the fire station property.

Inspectors from the Division of Fire Safety said the fire station is in danger of collapsing, and officials say entry is now only allowed for removing equipment.

Relocation options for vehicles and washing and decontamination equipment are still under consideration.

Chief Dean Deasy and Ambulance President Jenn Miner both say the services of the station will remain intact, and abilities to respond to fire and rescue calls will not be affected.

Officials say a new location has been under consideration for a while, and a new proposed site for a new Public Safety Building was cleared for construction earlier this summer.