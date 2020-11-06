Calling all artists! ‘The Strand’ is hosting a Thanksgiving pop-up gallery

The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh, NY is looking for artists to fill its Thanksgiving pop-up gallery exhibition on November 20th.

Organizers say all artists are welcome on a first come, first served basis. Gallery director, David Monette, is hopeful for many people to show-up to the event, following promising numbers at other shows.

“So, we did a series of pop-up shows for our artisan market at the end of September/beginning of October and it was hugely successful. We had hundreds of people come through the gallery, many of them fresh faces, and we sold a bunch of work from both the gallery and the artist store. I’m expecting a great turnout for this event as well.”

Those interested in having their artwork displayed are told to contact Monette by November 18th. Contact information can be found on www.strandcenter.org

