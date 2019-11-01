Cambridge emergency director: ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the river rise this fast’

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. – As a long list of river flood warnings continue to impact Vermont, the Lamoille River has reached unprecedented levels.

Cambridge Emergency Director Dan St. Cyr, who has been with the fire department since 1985, spent Friday evening on the edge of rushing water over Route 15 that has also impacted homes in the area.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it rise as fast as it has today,” St. Cyr said. “I think everyone’s been vigilant about keeping an eye on things. We’re trying to stay in contact with people to get them out if they need that assistance.”

Two Cambridge residents were seen paddling a canoe in knee-deep water near their home. In nearby Jeffersonville, the Lamoille River has risen 12 feet since Thursday night.

St. Cyr said the fire department is hoping water levels start to recede soon, at which point they will begin pumping out flooded basements.

This story will be updated as we continue to monitor flood levels in Cambridge.