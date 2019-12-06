Camp Ta-Kum-Ta ‘KOOL Plunge’ into Lake Champlain to support Campers

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas, was live previewing the kick-off of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s annual ‘Ta-Kum-Ta Thon’, a week long fundraising event that goes to support campers.

The ‘KOOL Plunge’ will kick-off the event beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, December 8th at Bayside Park in Colchester. Supporters can make a $20.00 donation and jump into Lake Champlain. 100% of donations directly support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s year round programs for children who have or have had cancer and their families.

