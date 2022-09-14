South Hero, VT — Camp Ta-Kum-Ta will be taking over Centennial Field in September for an all-day softball showdown. The Softballathon will settle a feud among two groups on camp, the ‘Ropies’ and the ‘Waterfront’, as to who is responsible for pranking at camp.

KOOL 105.1 and the Vermont Lake Monsters are partnering with Ta-Kum-Ta to host the fundraiser on September 24th, which will help support the camp’s year-round programs for families impacted by childhood cancer. When asked why the camp chose a softball game as a fundraiser, Dan Osman, Director of Development, shared, “We were looking for something unique that other non-profits haven’t done and something unique to Vermont. We were exploring ideas that bring the community together and settled on a full day of softball.”

Osman described the game as one continuous friendly competition that will have an infinite number of innings and says the score could go to triple digits. “The game is for all ages and all skill levels. The day is tiered so the beginning hours are for more novice play and later on are for more expert players. We could potentially have 240 players over the day.”

There will also be family-friendly activities for those who aren’t playing, including lawn games, a bouncy castle, and other events. Concessions will also be open.

“Right now we are looking for both players and volunteers for the game,” said Osman. “The cost is $50 per hour, but players do not have to pay a fee upfront. When they register, they can choose to fundraise. Anyone who wants to have a fun day and be able to experience playing at the historic Centennial Field is invited.”

In case the event gets rained out, Osman says they have a set rain date for September 25th.

This year, Camp Ta-Kum-Ta was able to reopen for the first time since 2019 and while the camp was closed to campers, Osman says staff remained busy. “We were closed for three years and wanted to have new spaces to present to campers when they returned.”

This summer, the camp boasted a brand new open space for campfires, which Osman says is a big improvement especially since it can accommodate the entirety of the camp all at once. Osman also noted that the pandemic prompted the camp to upgrade the ventilation systems at the Main Lodge.

Despite concerns about COVID, Osman said it was a fantastic summer. “Everyone tested throughout the week and we went through 1000 PCR tests and did not have a single positive result.”