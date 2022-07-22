South Hero, VT — Children from Vermont and New York, and volunteers from all over the country are arriving in South Hero for the in-person return of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. More than sixty campers are expected on Sunday after three years of being fully remote.

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta was founded in 1984 to provide kids with a community to support them through their cancer journey.

“We serve kids from New York and Vermont who have or have had cancer in their families,” said Dan Osman, Director of Development at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. “We have year-round programming, about one a month, for every member of the family. We have our signature summer program, which is going on right now.”

According to Osman, with the summer’s space theme, the camp will be out of this world. “We have 103 acres in South Hero. Within that space we have a pool, we have a high ropes course, we sing, we laugh, we pull pranks, we do all the things that you would experience at summer camp.”

Many campers later return as volunteers to further support their community, which Osman says is important to everyone’s journey. This year, the camp is expected to have a full boat of campers and everyone entering the grounds will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

“We are thrilled, we can’t wait to see our campers again, and get back to the silliness and fun that is camp, and see all those smiling faces again.”

Despite having staffing issues in the past, this year, Ta-Kum-Ta has a full group of volunteers to support the campers. Osman noted that they strived to create an agenda for the camp that brought a sense of normalcy back to the kids.

DESPITE HAVING STAFFING ISSUES IN THE PAST, THIS YEAR, TA-KUM-TA HAS A FULL LOAD OF VOLUNTEERS TO SUPPORT THE CAMPERS.

The camp will be implementing multiple Covid-19 precautions to ensure the safety of both the campers and the volunteers.