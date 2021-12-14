Burlington, VT — In an effort to strengthen Chittenden County communities and to make the housing market more affordable and equitable, a five-year campaign has been launched to build 5,000 homes by 2025 for people of all incomes with 1,250 of them permanently affordable to low-income households.

Dubbed Building Homes Together 2.0, the campaign comes after an initial five-year campaign led by the Champlain Housing Trust, Evernorth and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. Between 2016 and 2020, the goal was to build 3,500 new homes. The campaign proved successful as they surpassed their goal and built 3,659 new homes. However, only 536 of them are permanently affordable, which fell short of their 700 target.

The new campaign is led by the same organizations who have garnered the support of legislators, local officials and community leaders with several financial institutions and housing developers backing the goals.

“We are thankful for the support of all the community leaders getting behind this bold new goal,” said Nancy Owens, Co- President of Evernorth. “Pulling together and addressing barriers, securing and directing once-in-a-generation resources smartly, and undoing systemic barriers to housing for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, all combine to provide us with a transformational opportunity right now.”

“For the communities and economy of Chittenden County to truly succeed, we need housing of all types to be developed,” said Michael Monte, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust “But we heard loud and clear from our conversations that affordable options for lower and middle income households are virtually non-existent and we need to do all we can to double-down on ensuring everyone has housing they can afford.”

