Burlington, VT — A summer camp in Burlington is taking precautions due to the heat, and while typically, campers would be able to cool off in the water, they haven’t been able to due to cyanobacteria blooms.

At the Community Sailing Center, campers spend the day outside on the water. John Nagle, the program director said hydration is key.

“Everyone has water bottles and if they don’t, we provide lots of water and encourage it minute to minute almost,” Nagle said. “When they are out here we try to keep them in the shade as much as possible, we try to have everyone sun-screened up.”

Cyanobacteria blooms have been closing down all Burlington beaches including Oakledge Cove, Blanchard Beach, North Beach, Texaco Beach, and Leddy Beach.

“We are all getting out in different crafts that don’t get in the water, like power boats, our big sail boats, canoes and things like that,” Nagle said.

Instead, campers have been finding other ways to stay cool.

“While the boat is moving we like to put our feet in the water, it cools us down,” camper, Alex said.

Others can also head inside for some AC.

“When campers are feeling hot they can sit down or even lay down and get an ice pack or drink a little more water,” Nagle said.

But for campers, every second away is too long.

“I just like being on the water,” Alex said. “What I am doing where we get to do all sorts of stuff, where we get to kayak, paddle board and sail.”

The last day of camp at the Sailing Center is August 26.