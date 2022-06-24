Burlington, VT — With hot weather in the forecast this weekend, many may want to spend some time on the lake, and the Community Sailing Center is already seeing a lot of action. The Community Sailing Center, a non-profit providing access, education, and recreation on Lake Champlain, just began its summer camp.

Campers expressed their excitement and joy of being out on the lake. When asked what she likes the most, one camper named Cora said, “I like to learn about sailing and to be with my friends when I am sailing, and to learn so much. A few days ago, we went on a sonar, and we saw a few buoys for shipwrecks.”

This year, the camp registration filled up in less than a week, with over 500 campers. Another camper Auggie shared that he sails every day and the thing that he enjoys most about sailing is “mostly riding the waves but I also like it when the water is calm.”

Thomas Sykes, an instructor at the camp says he has been sailing since he was five years old. “I really enjoy the fact that we provide for all sailors, anyone who wants to get out on the water has the opportunity to get out on the water at the sailing center.”

Syke described a typical day at camp for the kids. “They meet their instructor, hang out for a while and play a game or two, then they learn something about sailing like a new concept or a drill they are working on for that day. Then they rig their boat, get it ready, launch, and go sailing.”

Cora has one message for anyone heading out onto the lake. “Have fun when you are on the water and stay safe.”

The Community Sailing Center is not just for kids, as there are a lot of activities for adults. For more information, click here.