Vermont campgrounds are open, but pandemic has taken a bite out of business

For many Vermonters, camping is a staple of summer. But, like many businesses campgrounds around the state are struggling, and with major summer holidays coming up, local campgrounds are going to look different.

Gary Jacobs owns Green Mountain Family Campground in Bristol. The campground is open all year round, but Jacobs said summer is usually his busiest time. Not this year.

“It’s like a double edge sword,” he said. “You have no guests coming in and providing you with revenue and then the guests that were supposed to come are canceling. At this point I believe most of our reservations have canceled for the Fourth of July weekend.”

Jacobs said many of his regular customers are from out of state. That’s a problem this year, he explained, because out of state visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days.

“We do get a lot of out of staters that do come up for a week or a couple of weeks,” he said. “Of course all of them have canceled because they are not able to quarantine.

“You’re just kind of putting a clamp on your tourism industry which is one of the main sources of economy of Vermont in the summertime.”

Jacobs estimates that he has lost 50-80% of his annual revenue due to the pandemic, and it’s no different for other campgrounds across the state.

Charles Handy, co-owner of Malletts Bay Campground in Colchester, said they have lost 20-30% of revenue. “Usually Fourth of July we are really busy but of course they canceled the fireworks this year so that’s not good,” said Handy.

Handy also counts a lot of business from out of state. “People even if your allowed to stay they are just afraid to travel,” he said.