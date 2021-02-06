Canaan, Colebrook put finishing touches on school district merger proposal

By this spring, the Canaan, Vermont and Colebrook, New Hampshire areas hope to complete plans for what would be the third interstate school district in the Twin States.

School board members and other residents have formed the Connecticut River Collaborative Planning Committee. It’s been meeting for two years now, and according to VPR, if officials in both states approve, their proposal for the Northern Borders Interstate School District could go to voters later this year.

Communities on both sides of the Connecticut River are dealing with dwindling student-age populations and meager resources. Colebrook and Canaan don’t only border one another across the river; both towns also border Quebec.

