The Canadian government has announced that they are removing COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors and Canadians to cross the border starting April 1. This encompasses testing requirements at airports and border crossings. Travelers flying into the country could still be subject to random PCR testing.

“The move from the Canadian government is a welcomed step forward,” said Governor Phil Scott. “In addition to reuniting our border communities, this change will also bring Canadian businesses and travelers back to Vermont to enjoy our downtowns, outdoor recreation opportunities, and expand our economic ties. I have been in communication with the Canadian government throughout the pandemic, and the testing policy has been at the top of the list recently.

We know that our border communities are culturally and economically inseparable, and we’re thrilled these communities will be able to more easily go about their daily lives as they did prior to the pandemic. I look forward to continuing to strengthen Vermont’s ties with Canada and Quebec in the years to come.”

Assemblyman Bill Jones issued the following statement: “For months I have joined local business and community leaders to advocate for the testing requirements to be the same on both sides of the border and finally we are taking a step in the right direction. Lifting the testing requirement for vaccinated travelers is great news for the North Country- so many residents will now be able to see their family and friends who live across the border and day trippers can finally return to our region to patronize local businesses. The marinas and campgrounds that have been nearly empty the past two years will now be full again and all the local businesses will be able to welcome our northern neighbors back to the North Country with open arms. We are finally moving toward the right direction to return to normalcy at our border, and I look forward to seeing our Canadian friends once again.”