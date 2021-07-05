Canada starts easing border restrictions

CANADA (NEWS10) — Restrictions along the Canadian border are beginning to lift.

As of Monday, certain travelers arriving into Canada no longer are required to quarantine for 14 days, stay in government housing, or complete a day-8 COVID test. Now, they can be PCR-tested on arrival and await results in isolation.

These restrictions are lifted for the fully vaccinated if they come into the country via land or air routes and are otherwise legally eligible to enter Canada. That list includes Canadian citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act, international students, and other essential foreign nationals. To be considered fully vaccinated, one must have received the full series of a vaccine at least 14 days before entry to Canada.

Travelers must now verify their status by submitting digital proof of vaccination in English or French in ArriveCAN mobile app. There are no changes for travelers who are not fully vaccinated, and all other restrictions remain in place. Tourism to Canada from the U.S. is still prohibited. U.S. restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico are also still in place until July 21.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not confirmed whether his administration is eying specific dates. “When we start reopening so Americans and others who are fully vaccinated can come into Canada will depend on how this [first phase of reopening] goes.”