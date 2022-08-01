Isle La Motte, VT — Vermont State Police are investigating a drowning that occurred at 1177 East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday. 84-year-old Lothar Frei of Kirkland, Quebec, had gone swimming but a family member observed him going underwater.

With the help of neighbors, Frei was located in the water and taken to shore with the help of a kayak, and lifesaving measures were deployed. Alburgh Rescue arrived on the scene but ultimately pronounced Frei deceased. This incident appears to be an accidental drowning and the victim’s body will be autopsied to determine the cause and manner of death.