A Canadian woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in Marshfield on Thursday.

Vermont State Police say Annette Cleroux was from an undisclosed location in Ontario. Investigators aren’t offering any indication of her age, but they say she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed with a car on Route 2 just before 10:00 Thursday morning.

Cleroux died on Friday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; there was no approximation of when on Friday that was. Jules Delorme, also of Ontario, was operating the motorcycle. He’s at Dartmouth-Hitchcock with what troopers say are life-threatening injuries.

Both people in the car had minor injuries. Its driver is believed to have caused the crash. David Garneau, 43, of Worcester, Vermont is charged with negligent operation and driving under the influence of drugs.