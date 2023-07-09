The Rutland County community continues to pay its respects at the Rutland City Police Department to Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled to take place on Sunday evening at the department in her memory. The vigil has been postponed until Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. due to the weather conditions. However, the rain and wind didn’t keep people from leaving floral tributes, balloons and votive candles in her honor at the vigil site.

Officer Ebbighausen lived in the Town of Ira and was with the department part-time. She was scheduled to begin training in August at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford for a full-time job as a uniformed officer. Ebbighausen was just 19 years old, making her by far the youngest Vermont law enforcement officer on record to die in the line of duty.