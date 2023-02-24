Several dozen people braved single-digit temperatures in Montpelier Friday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine. They held a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Vermont State House.

17-year-old Gabriel Cianciolo lives in Derby and attends North Country Union High School in Newport. As a son of missionaries, he and his parents have lived in Ukraine. In fact, they left the country at the State Department’s urging just before Russia invaded.

“Unfortunately, one of my close friends is enlisted (in the Ukrainian military) right now,” Cianciolo said. “My friend’s name is Vitalik. He has a little sister and two parents — his father is also fighting in the war.”

Cianciolo said that Vitalik and his family live in Rivne, Ukraine. It’s a city of about 250,000 people located almost exactly 200 miles west of the capital, Kyiv.

“I’m glad Russia got pushed back away from Kharkiv and Kherson,” he said. “Or else they probably would have won the war if they took both cities.”

An organizer of the vigil lives in Burlington. Jeanette Bacevius is a granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants and isn’t sure if she still has extended family in the country or not.

“I just met some newcomers who just came from Ukraine this year,” she said. “And it warms my heart that they’re here in Vermont! I’m sorry they had to leave, but I’m so glad that we can welcome them.”

The City of Barre honored Jim and Larissa Haas last March for not only supporting Ukraine — where Larissa is originally from — but for helping feed the Granite City throughout the COVID-19 pandemic through their business, Rise Up Bakery.

“I think both my wife and I knew that eventually, Ukraine’s gonna win (the war), despite how difficult it was in those early, early days,” Jim Haas said. “And I think the last 365 days have been a lesson to the world.”