Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont.

The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only establishments that have the ability to sell retail cannabis. James Pepper, the Chair of the Control Board says October 1 will be more of a soft open with the harvest just starting for outdoor cultivators and the majority of the product will not be able to reach shelves until later in the year.

“They’re fighting with the weather right now trying to harvest as late as possible,” said Pepper. “Once they’ve harvested, they still need to dry, and cure, and test and package, all those pieces before they can get product on the shelves.”

Pepper said with the Vermont Bud Barn’s retail license being approved, it provides better geographic distribution with the four stores until more licenses are approved.