Last march, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Seeding Opportunity Initiative (SDI), which allows people with prior marijuana-related convictions to sell cannabis and jumpstart New York’s legalized industry.

“We have a provisional license, which means now there’s a little bit deeper digging, there’s a lot of work around location finding, analyzing to ensure everything related to the location is copacetic relative to rules,” said Doug Butdorf, the Chairman of the Board for North Country Roots, the Plattsburgh based company that was awarded a state license. “On our side the onus is on setting up an operating plan that meets the requirements,” he said.

After receiving the license from the state, Butdorf said the group is still looking to find a location in the Plattsburgh area between 2,000-4,000 square feet, with plenty of parking, and within walking distance to a sizeable population.

The Governor has said the SDI would be a way to right the wrongs of the past. “I think it’s an essential thing, the state of New York has really set the bar for other states who wish to do the same,” said Butdorf. The state of New York is really being responsible to many previously incarcerated individuals and I’m happy that we are able to participate in that way through our ownership group.”

Butdorf said the goal is to open the dispensary on April 20th, but he hopes to get product into people’s hands before that. “The state is allowing temporary operation for delivery, so for those customers in our market, we do hope that we’ll be able to do delivery relatively soon based on the state provisioning us with temporary permission to do so, out of a location that we’re working on,” he said.

The New York state Cannabis Control Board has awarded 66 licenses so far, with the first dispensary owned by someone with a previous Empire State cannabis conviction opening this past Tuesday in Manhattan.