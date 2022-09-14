Cannabis will be sold in retail stores in Vermont in just a few weeks. Burlington’s City Council created a sub-committee of the state’s Cannabis Control Board to regulate the licenses in Burlington.

The sub-committee held their first meeting on Wednesday and they will largely focus on approving a few regulations with companies trying to obtain a retail license in Burlington and various zoning requirements and adhering to the city’s public nuisance policy.

This could include allowing smoking in public outside their stores, as they have not finalized that detail quite yet.

This is just one of many sub-committees that will be created throughout the state. The state won’t approve applications until cities weigh in to confirm that all zoning and other local requirements are met.

Joan Shannon, a Burlington City Council and Chair of the sub-committee says ironing out their responsibilities is a process that is ongoing and there will be growing pains much past October 1.

“It started to occur to me that it would be helpful for the state to have local input before they act, because it seems like all the authority is with them,” said Shannon.

The sub-committee heard from three local cannabis retail hopefuls Wednesday night to get an update on where they are in the process as a few are up for approval on the state level. They will hear from others at their next meeting on the 19th.