Car crashes into Burlington home following police chase

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A car crashed into a home on North Avenue in Burlington following a police chase Friday evening.

The front of the home was left heavily damaged, indicating the vehicle impacted it with significant speed.

Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said the chase involved Colchester Police, but Burlington officers responded to the scene following the crash.

He added that more information will be available later this evening.

A large section of North Avenue remains closed, beginning at Woodbury Drive and extending toward Colchester.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.