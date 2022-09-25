Traffic is moving normally again on Route 128 in Westford after a car fire closed the road late Sunday afternoon.

The car shown here caught fire shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the northbound side, just north of the intersection with Maple Ridge Lane. Vermont State Police say the fire appears to have started in the engine compartment before spreading into the passenger cabin, near the driver’s seat.

No one was hurt. Firefighters from both Westford and Essex Town were already extinguishing the flames when police arrived. The driver, an 18-year-old from Essex, got out of the car on his own and has not been cited or charged.