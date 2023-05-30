If you were stuck in traffic on Interstate 89 South through Winooski and Colchester late Tuesday afternoon, this might be the reason why.

According to Vermont State Police, a car caught on fire around 3:45 p.m. between exits 15 and 16, eventually becoming completely engulfed in smoke and flames.

Police say a 44-year-old woman was driving the car, and she was able to escape unharmed.

The Winooski Fire Department and Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze, and the Winooski Fire Department is investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.