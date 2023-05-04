The “Bruce & Hobbes Cash for Paws Radiothon” is a fundraising event that raises awareness for animal abuse and supports Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society. The radiothon is named after Hobbes, the nation’s first canine morning radio show host, who passed away in 2020.

Hobbes was rescued from a horrific domestic violence situation and went on to accomplish so much in his life. He was a Police Dog in four departments and a Fire Dog with The New Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Hobbes also traveled the country to promote his book, “Hobbes Goes Home,” an anti-bullying book recognized by President Obama.

The radiothon began in 2016 as a way to help Homeward Bound give more dogs like Hobbes a second chance. Since then, the event has donated over $500,000 in free air-time to the shelter and raised over $125,000. This year’s radiothon is dedicated to Zoey, who passed away in April.

The radiothon aims to raise awareness for animal abuse and encourage people to prevent and report it in their communities. The event is a great opportunity to support animal welfare and make a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.

WVTK will be accepting $10 donations all day and will play a song of your choice on the air in exchange.