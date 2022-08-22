Plattsburgh, NY — With the New York Primary less than a day away, Democratic candidates Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti are still battling for the right to take on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in the 21st District.

As each candidate tries to get their message out to voters one last time before the election, Castelli was in Plattsburgh on Monday, talking to potential voters. He says he is feeling confident heading into the election and believes his experience in the CIA gives him the best chance to defeat Stefanik.

“I think voters understand and one of the proof points in this election is that we are the strongest campaign to take on Stefanik and defeat her in November,” said Castelli. “That’s why we have such strong support among Democrats, unanimous support of the party, so many voters we anticipate are going to be voting for us tomorrow.”

Over the weekend, allegations against Castelli came out from a Daily Mail report claiming he was known to drink on the job and had sexual relations with some of his colleagues. Castelli fully denied the allegations and called them lies.

“Lies and garbage, and it’s very, very telling that Stefanik and her folks are inserting themselves and trying to influence this primary because they’re scared, and they have every right to be scared because we are mounting a strong campaign to defeat her. She understands that I am someone who has served my country, protected my country admirably and with distinction and that she’s a traitor.”

Putorti, who will be running against Castelli, spoke about what makes him the best candidate to defeat Stefanik and represent the North Country.

“I don’t think our district has suffered from a lack of moderation, it’s suffered from a lack of representation and there’s a lot of things at stake with this election. We don’t need to moderate these issues, we just need elected officials with the courage to say these are the solutions, they have broad support. Let us take action to implement them because all of these things will help our families.”

Putorti also said while he does support the Second Amendment, he is the only candidate who supports an assault weapons ban because it will reduce violence and keep people safe.

Meanwhile, Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, believes this primary election will have major political importance.

“The Democratic Primary in New York 21 is of national interest because this primary will decide the candidate who will oppose the third ranking republican in the United States. Anything can happen, but for a democrat to win this district there has to be a real change in the underlying dynamics in how the race is shaping up as of now.”

Schantz says that while NY-21 has historically been a Republican stronghold, it is possible for a moderate democrat to win, as Bill Owens did in 2009, but admits it is an uphill battle for any democrat in the district.

Polls in the district will open at 6 am and close at 9 pm.