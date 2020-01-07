Castleton to accept students from Marlboro College

Marlboro College students who want to remain in Vermont after the school’s closure this spring will be able to transfer to Castleton University.

Castleton announced on Monday that Marlboro students who are in good academic standing will be able to transfer to the university through a streamlined process, which will waive application fees. Castleton is about 95 miles north of Marlboro.

Marlboro announced in November that it was going to close its Vermont campus and move its academic programs to Emerson College in Boston. Castleton plans to provide students with a financial aid package that is equal to or less than what they paid at Marlboro.