Castleton University president to step down next month

Dr. Karen Scolforo will step down as Castleton University President on May 31. She shared her decision during a remote Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night.

She expressed confidence that Castleton University will weather through what has become an increasingly uncertain period for state colleges, and praised the efforts of faculty and staff.

“This has been the dedicated team of professionals I’ve ever worked with and it’s been an honor,” Dr. Scolforo said. “I have full confidence that our team will continue to move the University forward, and to ensure that our Spartans enjoy the legacy for decades to come, because this is the Castleton way.”

VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding submitted his formal resignation shortly before Dr. Scolforo announced her decision. Prior to that, the Board of Trustees entered an executive session that lasted nearly three hours.

Dr. Scolforo has served as Castleton University president since December 2017. Amid financial trouble for state colleges worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, she offered advice for the Board of Trustees.

“I think the most important thing right now is that we remain focused on our students, which is why we’re all here,” Dr. Scolforo said. “They must remain the focus of our work every single day and we cannot lose sight of it for even a moment.”