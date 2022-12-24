At least one death in Vermont can be directly attributed to the pre-Christmas storm. According to the Rutland Herald, a woman in Castleton has died after a tree fell on her amid Friday’s powerful winds.

The tree came down shortly before 7:30 a.m. on East Creek Drive. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello says the unnamed 51-year-old woman was outside her home and trying to get back in.

An ambulance brought her to Rutland Regional Medical Center. However, she died at the hospital of blunt force trauma at about 10:00 Friday morning. Chief Mantello says the tree was about 60 feet tall and broke about a third of the way up.