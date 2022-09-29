BURLINGTON – With a media day on Thursday at Virtue Field, Vermont Catamount fans were finally offered some closure to Randy Montie situation… On Tuesday, it was reported that Montie was missing which forced the Cats game against UMass to be postponed. Later in the night, the University of Vermont announced that Montie had been located and he was with his family.

During the media day, Vermont head coach Rob Dow explained that the family Montie is with is in Canada and Contie is getting the care he needs.

While there were no official details given as to why Montie went missing, Dow also mentioned that there are no plans at this time for the first-year player to rejoin the team as Montie’s, “health and well-being is a priority right now and getting care for that.”

Both the Head Coach and his players discussed the mentality of the team during this difficult period, and how they are prepared to move forward.”

“[We are] healthy, focused, and [there’s] a lot of love for Randy right now,” said Dow. “We always say in these types of moments that the weld is stronger than the original mold and we’re going through that process right now.”

[garrett lillie]

Fifth-year defender Garrett Lillie spoke about how close this has made the team. “We’re sticking together and we’re really glad that he’s all found and safe and all good,” he said.

“Everybody around us is so helpful through this, and they’re helping us get through this as a team,” said junior forward Max Murray. “We’re just looking forward to getting back on the field and playing saturday,”

That Saturday game is on the road against UMass Lowell. The Catamounts won’t be home at Virtue Field again until Saturday October 8.