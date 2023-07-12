LUDLOW, Vt. — Vermont is reeling from the aftermath of devastating flash floods that submerged numerous towns overnight. Among the hardest-hit areas was Ludlow in southern Vermont. Community members in the region are now grappling with the aftermath, as they come to terms with the extensive damage caused by the storm.

Local resident Kevin Kimbel expressed astonishment at the sight that greeted him in the morning. “You don’t expect to see a river flowing through your town that you’re living in. But it’s pretty amazing to look this morning and to see what’s already opened up,” Kimbel remarked.

On Monday night, the flash floods rendered access to and from Ludlow impossible. The day after, the town remains buried under piles and piles of dirt and mud. With a population of just under 800 people, according to the 2020 census, Ludlow now finds itself in the national spotlight, albeit for unfortunate reasons.

“They’re all asking how you and your wife are doing? And how is Ludlow doing because you don’t typically see Ludlow, Vermont, on national news,” Kimbel shared, reflecting on the newfound attention.

Mark Flango, a business owner in Ludlow, has been severely affected by the calamity. “A lot of water in and around there. We have a stick of hot tub that’s floated around, and hopefully, we can find our way to the shop and start the cleanup process,” Flango explained.

Despite the challenges they face, community members like Flango remain resilient and grateful for their safety. “We’re healthy, we’re safe, and we got food. We’re okay,” he stated.

While the scenes in Ludlow depict the piles of dirt and the damages suffered by the town, they fail to capture the indomitable spirit of each community member and business owner determined to make a difference in the face of adversity. Kevin Kimbel is one such individual committed to being there for his community. “I take care of a lot of customers, and in the extremities of the storm, driveways washing out, several of them and packing them one by one only priority, cleaning them and getting them open up,” Kimbel affirmed.

Grateful for the outpouring of support from both friends and strangers, Kimbel and other residents are prepared to roll up their sleeves and embark on the arduous task of rebuilding their town.

As Ludlow and other affected areas in Vermont brace themselves for the challenges ahead, their tight-knit communities remain resolute, ready to overcome the devastation and emerge stronger than ever.