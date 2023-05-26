Vermont Green FC’s Co-Founder Patrick Infurna speaks about what fans can expect ahead of their home opener against the Albany Rush. “We’re really excited for tonight. It should be a good crowd. We’re expecting close to a sellout and it will be great for this community,” says Cofounder Patrick Infurna.

Food Vendors like Church Street Cheesesteaks, Ben and Jerry’s and Vivid Coffee will be on hand at Friday evenings game. “The atmosphere is going to be electric and the team on the field is going to be really great,” Infurna says.

The game is set to kick off from Virtue Field at 7:00pm.