Catholic Mass celebrations suspended in Burlington

The Burlington Roman Catholic Diocese is making plans to live-stream Mass beginning this Sunday, after Bishop Christopher Coyne suspended all public celebrations.

This includes all sacraments and devotions.

I have taken this course of action following the advice of local public officials and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to limit gatherings to 10 people. While this is a difficult time for the faithful, we must all do our part to ensure the health and well-being of the larger community by helping prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Bishop Coyne wrote in a release.

Private mass celebrations will still be held; baptisms, funerals and weddings may take place but are limited to immediate family members.

LISTING OF CATHOLIC CLOSINGS AND OPENINGS

Parish offices – open

Diocesan offices – open with limited staffing

Parish food pantries – open (take away only)

Parish soup kitchens – open (take away only)

Vermont Catholic Charities – open

Parish Churches – open daily (please consult local church for scheduled hours)

Catholic schools – closed (remote and online learning)

Parish religious education schools – closed (some remote and online learning)

Perpetual Adoration Chapels – closed

The diocese will have more information about a possible TV Mass option, here.