Investigators say a deadly fire in Brattleboro is an accident that stemmed from an electrical issue.

The fire started just before 10:00 Saturday night at 46 and 48 Lexington Avenue. When they arrived, crews found downed power lines next door. Firefighters say they couldn’t enter the duplex because of the intensity of the flames.

Deirdre Baker, 61, lived in one of the units in that building. She was found dead on the second floor. Her body has been taken to Burlington for an autopsy at the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.