Cause of death revealed for woman found dead in Bennington river

The medical examiner’s report has revealed the cause of death for a woman found dead in the Roaring Branch River in Bennington earlier this month, but there are still unanswered questions.

Bridget Osgood, 45, was found dead in the river October 13. She lived a short distance from the river.

LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 obtained a copy of Osgood’s death certificate. It shows she suffered a broken neck from blunt impact to the head, she died within seconds.

The manner of her death, however, is still pending.

The police investigation is not yet complete; earlier this month Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said Osgood’s death was being treated as suspicious, they were still waiting on toxicology results.

Osgood had apparently been absent from work for a number of days, but no one had reported her missing.