A recent program is aimed at helping Vermonters with the high cost of education. The Community College of Vermont and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation partnered up to create the 802 Opportunity Grant. It offers free tuition to CCV for any Vermonter with a household income of $75,000 or less.

CCV President Joyce Judy says “this opportunity is really geared at all Vermonters whether you’re 17 or 18, or whether you’re 50. But it really helps to address the idea of affordability.”

She emphasizes that the program is open to any Vermonter, and helps get adults back in the classroom. She adds that Vermont has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the country, but one of the lowest college attendance rates. She says much of the reason comes down to money.

“They can continue their education when they might have thought that it was just too expensive, they can also continue or start their college education and not incur a lot of debt,” Judy says.

The grant program is in its second year, and VSAC President Scott Giles says it’s helped boost enrollment. In its first year, CCV saw more than 2,000 students receive benefits under the 802 opportunity grant; the school has 10,000 students a year on average.

“This program is creating real economic opportunity for Vermonters across the state, and we’re seeing participation from virtually every single county in the state,” Giles notes.

“It’s enabling them to receive the education or the training they will need in order to obtain a livable wage and really obtain financial stability, while meeting the state’s workforce development goals,” he adds.

VSAC worked with the Vermont legislature to receive funding for programs like the 802 Opportunity Grant. Currently, it’s a two-year program, but VSAC says it’s the highest priority to get permanent funding through the legislature this year.