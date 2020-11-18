CCV’s new St. Albans building placed in convenient location for students

The Community College of Vermont is celebrating its 50th anniversary. What better way to celebrate than moving into the new location in the heart of downtown St. Albans.

In the last 50 years, CCV has had a place in St. Albans in a variety of locations. Now, located on the corner of Congress and Main Street sits the new state of the art college.

“We’re downtown and we are close to where they can get things to eat and run in between, they usually have 15 to 20 minute break between classes so to be able to run out and grab a coffee and come back, is great,” said Assistant Director of Operations at CCV, Linda Lawrence.

The building will be home to CCV, Northwestern Medical College, and Vermont Tech as each floor is dedicated to each school.

“It’s a huge addition to St. Albans, we’ve got 25,000 square feet of office and retail space, two restaurant spaces. This is a great addition to St. Albans,” said Owner of Congress and Main, Grant Butterfield.

“CCV provides an educational opportunity for people in their local communities. We will offer the first part of a nursing program and the nursing specific courses will be offered by Vermont Tech and the practical pieces will be offered by the Northwestern Medical Center,” said President of CCV, Joyce Judy.

The CCV system serves over 10,000 Vermonters every year and CCV is the second largest college in the state behind the University of Vermont.

“Vermonters are looking to the future, are investing in themselves, are investing in their education so they are prepared for whatever the environment is going to look like post COVID,” said Judy.

With the increased interest and enrollment in sciences, CCV made improving it’s labs technology a high priority.

“We realized we had some gaps in the curriculum. This new facility will give us increased ability to incorporate technologies,” said Northwest Assistant Regional Director of CCV, Jarod Waite.

“The collaboration between the hospital, VTC, and CCV. I mean it really adds a different dimension to downtown,” said Mayor of St. Albans City, Tim Smith.