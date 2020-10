More than a dozen Vermont school districts are sounding the alarm on widespread staffing shortages that are impacting plans to return to a full in-person learning schedule.

The 16 districts are all members of the Champlain Valley Superintendents Association, and cover the counties of Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle. Leaders in each district say they're stretched thin, and need to fill 100 positions to be fully staffed and able to sustain regular in-person education.

"We're kind of a desert," said Superintendent Lynn Cota of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union. "We have positions that are still open for professional staff that we have no candidates for, or maybe one or two non-licensed or non-qualified candidates."