Essex Junction, VT — Sunday marks the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there is still time to come out and enjoy the fun. Fairgoers have a lot of fun options to choose from but one popular attraction are the animals.

Sheep Superintendent Siri Swanson believes it is important to educate people on agriculture. “We have eight different breeds, we have two to four representatives of each. As most people probably know this population is far removed from agriculture, where their food and fiber comes from, and that is fine that is the way it is today, but we are here to give people a glimpse into the animals that still produce all of that.”

Visitors can check our shearing demonstrations twice a day.

“There are a lot of misconceptions behind shearing people might think it’s cruel or not necessary, and I love being here because I can explain the truths behind sheering and also show it, we actually shear sheep at the fair and people can walk away knowing the animals are perfectly fine afterwards.”

Another fun activity is instead of just buying food at the fair, you can learn how to cook with their daily cooking demos.

“Today we have a chef who does traditional Ethiopian food, it’s awesome cuisine heavily spiced, kind of like stew, and it’s served with this sourdough type of bread that is similar to a crepe,” said Culinary Superintendent Jim McCarthy.

McCarthy says it is a great opportunity to learn something new. “It’s really nice to have people learn how to cook from experienced chefs in the area, I find lately a lot of people don’t even know how to get in the kitchen and cook very much so it’s good to be able to see that and taste some of their cuisine as well.”

You can find the demos in the Ware Building at 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, and 5:30 pm.