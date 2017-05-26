Celebrating Memorial Day with Vermont Food Blogger Nancy Mock

Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock is helping you spice up your Memorial Day barbecues just in time for the holiday weekend. Bring out the taste of summer with some of her suggested dishes below.

To go along side you’re hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill, Nancy suggests cooking up these unique sides:

Green Goddess Potato Salad

Tomato Basil Rice Salad

Then to top it all off and please that sweet tooth Nancy suggests making these summer desserts:

Sweet Lemon Strawberry Sandwich Cookies

Grilled Peaches & Cream Shortcake with a Few Red Raspberries

You can check out more of her recipes on her food blog, ‘Hungry Enough To Eat Six.’