Burlington, VT — March marks Women’s History Month, and according to Change The Story VT, women own 23,417 businesses in Vermont. Two such businesses are located in downtown Burlington.

Charlotte Steverson opened Kestrel Coffee Roasters along with her husband in 2018. “It’s great to be a female running a business, I think that we have the opportunity to make it something that isn’t special in the future,” said Steverson. “Hopefully one day it’s just a totally normal thing for women to own businesses.” Steverson says that the community has been very supportive but she does notice things at times. “I have had luckily very few circumstances when I felt like I was treated differently, It certainly does happen every so often where someone wants to talk to my husband instead.”

Just a few blocks away is the Houndstooth, a pet store owned by Debbie Safran. “There are just so many pets here, so many pet lovers, and hotels that accommodate that and I just thought it would be really fun to have a place for everybody,” said Safran. One challenge that Safran has faced being a female business owner is occasionally people will listen to her husband over her. “With the mask policy, if my husband says please put on your mask or masks are required or anything like that this is a small business we need to stay open and not get sick, people listen to him. When I say it, I get a lot of pushback.”

This Way Up is a campaign to identify women-owned businesses and women leaders all across Vermont. “Even though women are running businesses and starting new businesses very quickly at a faster rate than some men, the revenues are 19 cents to the dollar of a woman-owned business to a mail-owned business, and that is a huge gap.”

Both Stevenson and Safran have one last message to women. “It’s really important for people to know that yeah, you can do this,” said Stevenson. “Find places that want to teach you, find people that want to help you grow, people that want to help you learn,” said Safran.

Houndstooth is also collecting donations to help support dogs in Ukraine. For more information, click here.