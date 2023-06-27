Burlington, VT – A once-forgotten park near downtown Burlington will get a major facelift, thanks to a $50,000 grant from national cell phone company T-Mobile.

Starting this fall, Champlain Street Park will get new playground equipment and lighting, accessible pathways and bike racks.

“This is a part of the city that is really growing and changing and there’s a bunch of new kids that are moving in there,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “It’s less than a block away from a new housing development that’s going to open in the next few months. There’s a new public housing project just a little bit south of it.”

The $50,000 check from T-Mobile is one of the company’s ‘Hometown Grants.’ The plan is to provide $25 million for community development projects around the country over the next few years.

The project will also receive financial help from the Vermont Community Foundation and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Executive Director Paul Dragon says parks and gardens hold a special place in communities. “They’re those rare places where people, plants, trees, and wildlife intentionally gather and coexist,” he said.